Friday, June 2, 2017
Cyprus leaders ready to meet UN chief, both want no preconditions set
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday said he will ask the UN chief to demand that the Turkish side’s preconditions before a second conference on the divided island is convened in Geneva are withdrawn. Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are meeting Secretary-General....
cyprusweekly 5:53:00 AM CEST
