Friday, June 2, 2017
Was captain-coach row the reason behind Ramachandra Guha's resignation?
Sources say the CoA was possibly livid at Virender Sehwag being asked to apply for the head coach job. The BCCI administrators were not willing to hazard a guess on why Ramachandra Guha resigned as a CoA member. Guha, who told the Supreme Court that he had tendered his resignation to the CoA....
Hindu 10:04:00 AM CEST
