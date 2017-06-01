Main Menu

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Philippines soldiers killed in 'friendly fire' air strike in Marawi

Ten soldiers have been killed by a government air strike in the embattled city of Marawi in the Philippines. Eight soldiers were also wounded in the "friendly fire" incident on Wednesday, said defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana, expressing remorse. Over the last week militants allied to the....

bbc 5:29:00 AM CEST

Flag
Philippines (33)

Marawi(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Benigno Aquino III (2)

Resorts World Manila (4)

Rodrigo Duterte (3)

Restituto Padilla (2)

Delfin Lorenzana (2)

Edwin Sevidal (1)

Jenita Abanilla (1)

Isnilon Hapilon (1)

However Padilla (1)

Lanao del Norte (1)

International Airport (1)

Islamic State (4)

Red Cross (1)

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (1)

Abu Sayyaf (1)

TerroristAttack

Conflict

