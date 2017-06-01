|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Philippines soldiers killed in 'friendly fire' air strike in Marawi
Ten soldiers have been killed by a government air strike in the embattled city of Marawi in the Philippines. Eight soldiers were also wounded in the "friendly fire" incident on Wednesday, said defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana, expressing remorse. Over the last week militants allied to the....
bbc 5:29:00 AM CEST
