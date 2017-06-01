Riding on Tamim Iqbal’s brilliant 128, Bangladesh posted a challenging 305/6 against England in a Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday. Iqbal, who slammed his ninth century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and the maiden one of the tournament, thrashed the England bowlers all around the park. Hindu 5:12:00 PM CEST