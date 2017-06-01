Main Menu
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Trump to announce decision on Paris climate agreement
CBSnews 1:37:00 PM CEST
What to Know About the Paris Climate Agreement
time 7:54:00 PM CEST
Trump will announce on Thursday whether he's taking U.S. out of Paris climate deal
CBC 3:51:00 AM CEST
For second time, U.S. to withdraw from major climate treaty, this time the Paris Agreement
news-yahoo 8:38:00 AM CEST
Macron and Merkel rule out renegotiating climate pact
dailymail 11:43:00 PM CEST
President Trump to Announce Withdrawal From Paris Agreement
time 8:35:00 PM CEST
Apple, Microsoft and others supported staying in the Paris climate pact
engadget 10:55:00 PM CEST
Criticism poured in as Trump neared climate deal decision
CBSnews 10:15:00 PM CEST
EU, China summit to back climate deal even without US: EU official
news-yahoo 12:04:00 AM CEST
Countries
United States (13)
Places
Related People
Donald Trump (7)
Barack Obama (4)
Emmanuel Macron (3)
Li Keqiang (2)
Miguel Arias Cañete (2)
Maros Sefcovic (2)
Angela Merkel (2)
Vladimir Putin (2)
Todd Stern (2)
Andrew Jackson (1)
Elon Musk (1)
Jean-Claude Juncker (1)
Enrique Peña Nieto (1)
Paolo Gentiloni (1)
Alexander Hamilton (1)
Mitch McConnell (1)
Hua Chunying (1)
Bashar Assad (1)
Kim Jong-un (1)
Antonio Guterres (1)
Donald Tusk (1)
Robert De Niro (1)
Paris Climate Agreement (8)
Scott Pruitt (4)
Rose Garden (4)
Rex Tillerson (2)
Read More (2)
United States (2)
Brian Deese (1)
Steve Bannon (1)
Ivanka Trump (1)
Portland Mayor Ted (1)
Sean Spicer (1)
Aaron Burr (1)
Without Obama (1)
Affairs Centre (1)
Anna Yaroslavna (1)
Tim O’Hara (1)
Gary Cohn (1)
Foreign Ministry (1)
Kenya Railways (1)
Jared Kushner (1)
Silicon Valley (1)
Justin Trudeau (1)
Anne de Kiev (1)
Lake Victoria (1)
Nguyen Xuan Phuc (1)
Li Shuo (1)
Aisha Alhassan (1)
Omar Mateen (1)
Michael Brune (1)
North Korea (1)
Other Names
Paris Agreement (23)
European Union (19)
White House (13)
European Commission (5)
Google (3)
Exxon Mobil (3)
Microsoft (2)
Environmental Protection Agency (2)
G8 (2)
New York Times (2)
Wall Street Journal (1)
Greenpeace International (1)
Ivy League (1)
New York Post (1)
Paris Accord (1)
United Nations (1)
Boko Haram (1)
Kyoto Protocol (1)
Sierra Club (1)
The Times (1)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (1)
Facebook (1)
State Department (1)
Fox News (1)
