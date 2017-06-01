Main Menu

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Trump to announce decision on Paris climate agreement

CBSnews 1:37:00 PM CEST

What to Know About the Paris Climate Agreement

time 7:54:00 PM CEST

Trump will announce on Thursday whether he's taking U.S. out of Paris climate deal

CBC 3:51:00 AM CEST

For second time, U.S. to withdraw from major climate treaty, this time the Paris Agreement

news-yahoo 8:38:00 AM CEST

Macron and Merkel rule out renegotiating climate pact

dailymail 11:43:00 PM CEST

President Trump to Announce Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

time 8:35:00 PM CEST

Apple, Microsoft and others supported staying in the Paris climate pact

engadget 10:55:00 PM CEST

Criticism poured in as Trump neared climate deal decision

CBSnews 10:15:00 PM CEST

EU, China summit to back climate deal even without US: EU official

news-yahoo 12:04:00 AM CEST

United States (13)

Donald Trump (7)

Barack Obama (4)

Emmanuel Macron (3)

Li Keqiang (2)

Miguel Arias Cañete (2)

Maros Sefcovic (2)

Angela Merkel (2)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Todd Stern (2)

Andrew Jackson (1)

Elon Musk (1)

Jean-Claude Juncker (1)

Enrique Peña Nieto (1)

Paolo Gentiloni (1)

Alexander Hamilton (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Hua Chunying (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Kim Jong-un (1)

Antonio Guterres (1)

Donald Tusk (1)

Robert De Niro (1)

Paris Climate Agreement (8)

Scott Pruitt (4)

Rose Garden (4)

Rex Tillerson (2)

United States (2)

Brian Deese (1)

Steve Bannon (1)

Ivanka Trump (1)

Portland Mayor Ted (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Aaron Burr (1)

Without Obama (1)

Affairs Centre (1)

Anna Yaroslavna (1)

Tim O’Hara (1)

Gary Cohn (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Kenya Railways (1)

Jared Kushner (1)

Silicon Valley (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Anne de Kiev (1)

Lake Victoria (1)

Nguyen Xuan Phuc (1)

Li Shuo (1)

Aisha Alhassan (1)

Omar Mateen (1)

Michael Brune (1)

North Korea (1)

Paris Agreement (23)

European Union (19)

White House (13)

European Commission (5)

Google (3)

Exxon Mobil (3)

Microsoft (2)

Environmental Protection Agency (2)

G8 (2)

New York Times (2)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Greenpeace International (1)

Ivy League (1)

New York Post (1)

Paris Accord (1)

United Nations (1)

Boko Haram (1)

Kyoto Protocol (1)

Sierra Club (1)

The Times (1)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (1)

Facebook (1)

State Department (1)

Fox News (1)

