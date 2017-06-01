Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) (L) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate GOP policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 15, 2015 in Washington, D.C. President Trump has signed a waiver that will delay a move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the White House said Thursday. CBSnews 4:25:00 PM CEST