|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, June 1, 2017
|
|
Questions abound as Couillard poised to reopen constitutional debate
|
Politicians in Quebec and across the country are watching and waiting to see exactly what Premier Philippe Couillard has in mind as he appears poised to plunge the province, and the nation, into renewed debate about signing the 1982 Constitution. Speaking at the provincial legislature, Couillard....
CBC 6:03:00 PM CEST
|
|
|