Thursday, June 1, 2017

Questions abound as Couillard poised to reopen constitutional debate

Politicians in Quebec and across the country are watching and waiting to see exactly what Premier Philippe Couillard has in mind as he appears poised to plunge the province, and the nation, into renewed debate about signing the 1982 Constitution. Speaking at the provincial legislature, Couillard....

CBC 6:03:00 PM CEST

May 31, 2017 8:27PM EDT - Couillard’s government hopes to create favourable conditions that could lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations and to Quebec finally approving the 1982 Constitution | published: May 31, 2017 8:25PM EDT

theglobeandmail 2:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Canada (17)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ottawa(CA)

Montréal(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Philippe Couillard (3)

Jean-Marc Fournier (1)

François Lisée (2)

Robert Bourassa (2)

Our Way (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Amir Khadir (1)

Guaranteed Quebec (1)

Quebec City (1)

Québec Solidaire (1)

Martine Ouellet (1)

Marc-Yvan Côté (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (2)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (2)

Parti Québécois (2)

Bloc Québécois (1)

