Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Iran's non-oil GDP rises by 6.3 pct in strong rebound

TEHRAN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Iran's non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) has shown 6.3 percent growth during the past Iranian calendar year (March 2016-March 2017), the Statistical Center of Iran said, according to Tehran Times daily report on Wednesday. The GDP growth, including the oil sector, touched 8.

xinhuanet_en 1:12:00 PM CEST

1st ME mobile power plant built in ...

irna 10:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Tehran Times (1)

International Monetary Fund (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.