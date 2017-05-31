|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
|
|
Iran's non-oil GDP rises by 6.3 pct in strong rebound
|
TEHRAN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Iran's non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) has shown 6.3 percent growth during the past Iranian calendar year (March 2016-March 2017), the Statistical Center of Iran said, according to Tehran Times daily report on Wednesday. The GDP growth, including the oil sector, touched 8.
xinhuanet_en 1:12:00 PM CEST
|
|
|