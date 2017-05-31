|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
|
|
Turkey-Israel Rapprochement Threat to Iranian Ambitions?
|
ISTANBUL — With Turkey facing strained relations with most of its neighbors and allies, Ankara is deepening ties with Israel in a rare bright spot. Diplomatic relations collapsed in 2010 after Israeli commandos killed nine Turkish citizens on a boat seeking to break Israel's economic blockade of Gaza.
voanews 11:01:00 PM CEST
|
|
|