Wednesday, May 31, 2017
400 new jobs boost inward investment
Ireland’s reputation as one of the leading destinations for inward investment was bolstered yesterday with the creation of 430 new jobs. MSD, the US pharmaceutical company, will create 330 roles and invest €280 million over three years in Cork and Carlow. It currently employs 1,600 people across Carlow, Dublin, Cork and Tipperary.
thetimes 1:07:00 AM CEST
