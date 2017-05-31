Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

400 new jobs boost inward investment

Ireland’s reputation as one of the leading destinations for inward investment was bolstered yesterday with the creation of 430 new jobs. MSD, the US pharmaceutical company, will create 330 roles and invest €280 million over three years in Cork and Carlow. It currently employs 1,600 people across Carlow, Dublin, Cork and Tipperary.

thetimes 1:07:00 AM CEST

Who is Leo Varadkar — the gay son of an Indian immigrant likely to be Ireland's next PM

expressindia 7:58:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Ireland (25)

Flag
India (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dublin(IE)

Cork(IE)

Ceatharlach(IE)

Tiobraid Árann(IE)

Mumbai(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Leo Varadkar (2)

Enda Kenny (1)

Simon Coveney (1)

Nora Owen (1)

Prashant Shukla (1)

India Council (1)

Ashok Varadkar (1)

Sanat Chattopadhyay (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fine Gael (4)

News Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.