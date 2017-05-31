Main Menu

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Police in standoff with armed man at Orlando airport

Police were in a standoff with an armed man at Florida's Orlando International Airport on Tuesday, the airport said, and there were no indications of shots being fired or anyone being injured. "Incident ongoing involving man with weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained.

reuters 3:13:00 AM CEST

Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt: Police

HindustanTimes 5:58:00 AM CEST

