|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
|
|
UPDATE 3-Venezuelan opposition condemns Goldman for $2.8 bln bond deal
|
CARACAS/NEW YORK (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig.
reuters 1:41:00 AM CEST
|
|
|