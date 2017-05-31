|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Sensex, Nifty turn negative after opening flat; investors wait for macroeconomic data
Indian benchmark indices opened flat after a muted handover from Wall Street and negative cues from the Asian markets, even as investors wait for the macroeconomic data for the fourth fiscal quarter of the fiscal year 2017 that will be released after market hours today. opened 63.11 points higher at 31,222.
financialexpress 7:08:00 AM CEST
