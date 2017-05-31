With new campaign, Maharashtra seeks to shut doors on open defecation Maharastra’s new campaign against open defecation, Darwaza Band, was launched on Tuesday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium. Part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the campaign is aimed at eradicating open defecation across the state. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.... expressindia 4:04:00 AM CEST Two lakh villages in country are open defecation free: Narendra Singh Tomar financialexpress 12:36:00 AM CEST

