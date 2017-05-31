|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
|
|
Israeli documents from days after war have familiar ring 50 years on
|
By Luke Baker JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Within days of capturing East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, Israel was examining options about their future ranging from Jewish settlement-building to the creation of a Palestinian state. As the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the....
euronews-en 8:30:00 AM CEST
|
|
|