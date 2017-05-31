Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Govt reduces prices of petroleum products for next month

ISLAMABAD : The government has reduced prices of the petroleum products for the next month. This was announced by Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar while talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday. He said that Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and OGRA have recommended an increase of Rs13.

dailytimesPK 6:59:00 PM CEST

Petrol price cut by Rs1.2 per litre, diesel by Rs1.6

tribune 4:06:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Pakistan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Islamabad(PK)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Ishaq Dar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Express Tribune (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.