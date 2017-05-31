Main Menu

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Zanbaq square: Huge blast in Afghanistan's Kabul mapped

A suspected truck bomb has ripped through the heart of Kabul's diplomatic district, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds, in a powerful blast described by officials as "one of the biggest" to have hit the Afghan capital. Afghanistan has suffered large attacks almost monthly since the beginning of 2017.

Congress condemns Afghan terror attack

Uncertain times: on the security situation in Afghanistan

At least 90 killed, hundreds injured in massive bombing near Canadian embassy in Kabul

Bomb in sewage tanker kills at least 80 in Kabul (Update 3)

At least 64 killed in car bombing in Kabul's diplomatic zone Sixty four people were killed and as many as 320...

Dozens Killed In Huge Kabul Blast

