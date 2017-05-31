|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Zanbaq square: Huge blast in Afghanistan's Kabul mapped
A suspected truck bomb has ripped through the heart of Kabul's diplomatic district, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds, in a powerful blast described by officials as "one of the biggest" to have hit the Afghan capital. Afghanistan has suffered large attacks almost monthly since the beginning of 2017.
aljazeera-en 2:10:00 PM CEST
