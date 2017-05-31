Main Menu

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Theresa May could lose majority in parliament, new poll analysis predicts

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election on 8 June, according to research by polling firm YouGov. The seat-by-seat prediction by YouGov for The Times suggests that the Conservatives are on....

MaltaToday 10:11:00 AM CEST

British PM May could lose majority: YouGov poll

khaleejtimes 9:00:00 PM CEST

United Kingdom (5)

Manchester(GB)

Jeremy Corbyn (2)

Theresa May (2)

David Cameron (1)

European Union (1)

Labour Party (1)

Conservative Party (1)

Downing Street (1)

The Times (1)

UKReferendum

