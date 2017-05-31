|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
|
|
Theresa May could lose majority in parliament, new poll analysis predicts
|
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election on 8 June, according to research by polling firm YouGov. The seat-by-seat prediction by YouGov for The Times suggests that the Conservatives are on....
MaltaToday 10:11:00 AM CEST
|
|
|