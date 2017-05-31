|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James's Los Angeles home: police
A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department says Cleveland star LeBron James wasn't home at the time his front gate was sprayed with a racial slur. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of Lebron James' home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.
CBC 7:33:00 PM CEST
