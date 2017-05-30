Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone

DUBLIN Ireland launched its long-awaited initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks ( ALBK.I ) (AIB) on Tuesday, offering a 25 percent stake in what is set to be one of Europe's largest bank listings since the 2008 financial crisis. Dublin rescued the bank in a 21 billion-euro ($23.

reuters 11:09:00 PM CEST

Irish government to sell quarter of stake in bailed-out Allied Irish Bank Ireland is to float a quarter of its share in the bailed-out Allied Irish Bank.

belfasttelegraph 10:43:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Flag
Ireland (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dublin(IE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Michael Noonan (2)

Larry King (1)

Jane Merriman (1)

Stock Exchange (1)

Bernard Byrne (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (2)

Deutsche Bank (1)

Goldman Sachs (1)

Citigroup (1)

Merrill Lynch (1)

London Stock Exchange (1)

Allied Irish Banks (1)

Bank of Ireland (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Euro

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.