UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone DUBLIN Ireland launched its long-awaited initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks ( ALBK.I ) (AIB) on Tuesday, offering a 25 percent stake in what is set to be one of Europe's largest bank listings since the 2008 financial crisis. Dublin rescued the bank in a 21 billion-euro ($23. reuters 11:09:00 PM CEST Irish government to sell quarter of stake in bailed-out Allied Irish Bank Ireland is to float a quarter of its share in the bailed-out Allied Irish Bank. belfasttelegraph 10:43:00 PM CEST