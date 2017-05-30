|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria
DUBAI/MOSCOW Russia and Saudi Arabia praised their growing partnership in oil markets and dialogue on Syria on Tuesday, in a formidable departure from past hostilities between top global producers and major players in the Middle East. Russian President Vladimir Putin poured praise on Deputy Crown....
reuters 4:59:00 PM CEST
