Tuesday, May 30, 2017

South China Sea: John McCain calls for naval exercises to challenge Beijing

Veteran US senator John McCain has made a provocative call to hold massive naval exercises in the South China Sea, saying nations could band together to challenge Beijing's sovereignty over the disputed territory. The former Republican presidential candidate used a speech to the US Studies Centre in....

radioaustralia 4:11:00 PM CEST

Heavy rain to sweep south, southwest China

xinhuanet_en 5:20:00 PM CEST

Aadhar card system may take cues from China's governance through data

timesofindia 5:08:00 PM CEST

China is behaving like a 'bully' in South China Sea: McCain

channelnewsasia 1:17:00 PM CEST

China (16)

United States (6)

India (3)

Guiyang(CN)

Peking(CN)

Guizhou(CN)

Chongqing(CN)

Washington(US)

John McCain (2)

Ma Kai (1)

Nick Macfie (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Chen Gang (1)

South China Sea (1)

Gagan Sabharwal (1)

Neighbours Brunei (1)

North Korea (1)

China Mobile (2)

Autonomous Region (1)

Armed Services Committee (1)

