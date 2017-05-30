|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
South China Sea: John McCain calls for naval exercises to challenge Beijing
Veteran US senator John McCain has made a provocative call to hold massive naval exercises in the South China Sea, saying nations could band together to challenge Beijing's sovereignty over the disputed territory. The former Republican presidential candidate used a speech to the US Studies Centre in....
radioaustralia 4:11:00 PM CEST
