Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Turkish officers on trial for planning Istanbul leg of coup
ISTANBUL (AP) " The trial against 23 army officers who allegedly planned the Istanbul stage of last summer's failed military coup has opened in the outskirts of the city. The defendants, including six generals, are accused of crimes against the state and held responsible for the deaths of 89 people who died in the city during the attempt.
nzherald 11:07:00 AM CEST
