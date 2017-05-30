Main Menu

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Six arrested in France over plans to help extremists go to Syria - source

BORDEAUX , France (Reuters) – French authorities have arrested six people suspected of involvement in enabling radicalised Muslims to go to Syria, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Five were arrested in Bordeaux while one was arrested in the Paris area, in an operation led by the Paris anti-terrorist prosecutor’s body.

euronews-en 3:33:00 PM CEST

New poll puts Macron's party on top in French parliament vote

euronews-en 8:16:00 AM CEST

Syria: UN envoy says new France-Russia relation is helpful

theglobeandmail 11:32:00 PM CEST

France&amp;#39;s Macron, alongside Putin, blasts Russian media meddling

news-yahoo 7:28:00 AM CEST

After talks, France’s Emmanuel Macron hits out at Russian media, Putin denies hacking

financialexpress 1:51:00 AM CEST

Macron stands ground with Putin, hits Russia media’s ‘lying propaganda’

japantimes 1:27:00 AM CEST

