|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
|
|
Six arrested in France over plans to help extremists go to Syria - source
|
BORDEAUX , France (Reuters) – French authorities have arrested six people suspected of involvement in enabling radicalised Muslims to go to Syria, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Five were arrested in Bordeaux while one was arrested in the Paris area, in an operation led by the Paris anti-terrorist prosecutor’s body.
euronews-en 3:33:00 PM CEST
|
|
|