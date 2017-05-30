Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

200 people, including children, held hostage in the Philippines, priest says

ȁ#x201c;I was glad to see that he is alive but we were also saddened because the fact that the terrorists are ready to negotiate means they are pressed against the wall and they are also desirous to get away from the situation and their bargaining chip are the hostages,ȁ#x201d; he said in a telephone interview.

TorontoStar 5:03:00 PM CEST

2,000 people trapped in southern Philippines battle

channelnewsasia 7:09:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (28)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Marawi(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ferdinand Marcos (1)

Isnilon Hapilon (2)

Zia Alonto Adiong (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (1)

Ernesto Abella (1)

Eduardo Ano (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

News Agency (1)

Islamic State (1)

Abu Sayyaf (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

PoliticalUnrest

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.