Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

President hopes investment grade will benefit real sector

The early bird catches the worm perhaps aptly summarizes the mind-set of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo as he seeks to ride the momentum created by Indonesia regaining its investment grade before it dissipates. Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) recently upgraded Indonesia’s....

JakartaPost 11:31:00 AM CEST

Indonesia names Islamist cleric as suspect in porn case

straitstimesSG 12:11:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jakarta(ID)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joko Widodo (1)

Novel Bamukmin (1)

Argo Yuwono (1)

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (1)

Habib Rizieq (1)

Sugitmo Atmo Pawiro (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.