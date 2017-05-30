|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
President hopes investment grade will benefit real sector
The early bird catches the worm perhaps aptly summarizes the mind-set of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo as he seeks to ride the momentum created by Indonesia regaining its investment grade before it dissipates. Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) recently upgraded Indonesia’s....
JakartaPost 11:31:00 AM CEST
