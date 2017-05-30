|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Lawyer for Kim murder accused slams 'unethical' authorities
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A lawyer for one of two women charged with assassinating Kim Jong Nam accused Malaysian authorities Monday of an "unethical" failure to share documents vital to the defense. Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, have been charged with the murder of....
ChinaPost 4:20:00 PM CEST
