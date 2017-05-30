|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Chaos unfolds in Texas House as lawmaker threatens gun violence
Some unfurled banners reading: "See you in court!" and "See you at the polls!" State House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.
CBSnews 1:49:00 PM CEST
