Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Chaos unfolds in Texas House as lawmaker threatens gun violence

Some unfurled banners reading: "See you in court!" and "See you at the polls!" State House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.

CBSnews 1:49:00 PM CEST

Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics

washtimes 12:19:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (36)

Help about this topicPlaces

Austin(US)

El Paso(US)

Irving(US)

Eagle Pass(US)

Seattle(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Greg Abbott (3)

Donald Trump (1)

Ramon Romero (4)

Matt Rinaldi (2)

Dan Patrick (2)

Cesar Blanco (2)

Poncho Nevarez (2)

North Carolina-style (1)

Joe Straus (1)

Abril Gallardo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (2)

State House (2)

Facebook (2)

Policy Institute (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.