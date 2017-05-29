|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 29, 2017
May pledges tougher sentences for domestic abuse of children
People who subject children to domestic violence or abuse would receive additional punishment as part of an overhaul of legislation, Theresa May has promised. The new aggravated offence of domestic violence directed at a child would help ensure that its “poisonous effects do not harm future generations”, say the Tories.
thetimes 1:08:00 AM CEST
