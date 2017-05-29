Main Menu

May pledges tougher sentences for domestic abuse of children

People who subject children to domestic violence or abuse would receive additional punishment as part of an overhaul of legislation, Theresa May has promised. The new aggravated offence of domestic violence directed at a child would help ensure that its “poisonous effects do not harm future generations”, say the Tories.

Domestic violence tsar will crack down on abuse if Tories win election vows Theresa May

