|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169
|
Thousands of Sri Lankan troops battled Monday to get relief supplies to nearly half a million people displaced by the island's worst flooding in well over a decade, which has killed 169 people. The military said a lull in torrential monsoon rains had allowed it to deploy aircraft, boats and ground....
thedailystarBD 5:26:00 PM CEST
|
|
|