Monday, May 29, 2017
Palace: Duterte won’t bypass SC, Congress on martial law
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has no intention to brush aside the oversight function of the Supreme Court and Congress on the implementation of martial law in strife-torn Mindanao. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella came to the defense of the Chief Executive, who said over the weekend that he will....
sunstar 11:23:00 AM CEST
