Monday, May 29, 2017

Women's top seed Kerber shocked by Makarova in French Open first round

Angelique Kerber of Germany became the first women's top seed to crash out from French Open's first round in Open Era as she was stunned by Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the 2017 edition here on Sunday. "She plays a good match. It's a tough first round. I had a few chances in both sets, but I didn't make them.

peopledaily 4:44:00 AM CEST

Angelique Kerber’s nightmare season hits new low with French Open disaster May 29, 2017 09:56 IST

HindustanTimes 6:31:00 AM CEST

