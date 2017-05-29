Main Menu

Monday, May 29, 2017

British Airways flights disrupted for third day after IT crash

Passengers faced a third day of disruption at Heathrow on Monday as British Airways cancelled short-haul flights after a global computer crash that unions blamed on the outsourcing of IT services to India. The embattled airline said it was cancelling 13 short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport,....

ngrguardiannews 4:58:00 PM CEST

British Airways could face £100 million bill in compensation over flight disruption May 29, 2017 11:04 IST

HindustanTimes 8:05:00 AM CEST

British Airways was battling its third day of disruption on Monday after a global computer system failure stranded thousands of passengers over a holiday weekend and turned into a public relations disaster.

timesofoman 1:33:00 PM CEST

