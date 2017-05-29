|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
British Airways flights disrupted for third day after IT crash
|
Passengers faced a third day of disruption at Heathrow on Monday as British Airways cancelled short-haul flights after a global computer crash that unions blamed on the outsourcing of IT services to India. The embattled airline said it was cancelling 13 short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport,....
ngrguardiannews 4:58:00 PM CEST
|
|
|