|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
SBU searches Yandex offices in Kyiv, Odesa
|
Ukraine’s SBU security service raided the Kyiv and Odesa offices of Russian tech company Yandex on May 29, the company has reported. “Lawyers are already on the way to our offices,” the company’s spokesperson, Asya Melkumova, told the Kyiv Post. “We’re ready to give all the requested information to law enforcement.
kyivpost 2:23:00 PM CEST
|
|
|