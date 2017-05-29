Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 29, 2017

Gold/Forex Gold touches 4-weeks high, 24k priced at Dh153.25 Gold rose almost 1 percent in the previous session READ MORE

Precious metal, however, should be viewed more as an insurance for a portfolio rather than an asset class ....

khaleejtimes 9:19:00 AM CEST

Gold holds near four-week highs, political tensions support May 29, 2017 12:26 IST

HindustanTimes 9:37:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Edward Meir (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Wang Tao (1)

Barnabas Gan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

CFTC (1)

Federal Reserve System (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.