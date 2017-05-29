|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
After summits with Trump, Merkel says Europe must take fate into own hands
|
MUNICH (Reuters) – Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and NATO last week. Merkel did not mention by name U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticised major NATO allies and refused to....
euronews-en 4:57:00 AM CEST
|
|
|