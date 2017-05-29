|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 29, 2017
Ian Lavery says Jeremy Corbyn could stay as Labour leader
'It's only the beginning of the Corbyn project': Labour's campaigns chief suggests Jeremy could cling on as leader even if they lose the election Ian Lavery said Labour is on a 'long, long process' of changing British politics; He said 'whatever happens' with the election the Corbyn project will not....
dailymail 2:23:00 PM CEST
