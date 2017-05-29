Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 29, 2017

Trump dismisses 'fabricated' report of Kushner's outreach to Russia

US President Donald Trump has swatted down a report that his son-in-law Jared Kushner sought a secret communications link to Russia "fabricated." In a statement given to the New York Times, Trump praised the "great job" Kushner is doing but he did not directly address allegations made against him.

MaltaToday 9:41:00 AM CEST

Trump aims to put out Russian fires

thetimes-za 7:58:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (7)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Reince Priebus (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Jared Kushner (2)

Steve Bannon (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (6)

New York Times (2)

Washington Post (2)

Facebook (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.