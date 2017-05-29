|News ClusterEnglish
Trump dismisses 'fabricated' report of Kushner's outreach to Russia
US President Donald Trump has swatted down a report that his son-in-law Jared Kushner sought a secret communications link to Russia "fabricated." In a statement given to the New York Times, Trump praised the "great job" Kushner is doing but he did not directly address allegations made against him.
MaltaToday 9:41:00 AM CEST
