Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
6-day war begets 50 years of conflict for Israel
|
It may well be remembered as a pyrrhic victory for Israel — in six days it stunned the world by vanquishing several Arab armies, only to be saddled with a deeply corrosive 50-year fight with the Palestinians for the ‘Holy Land’. For several weeks in 1967, the underdog Israelis genuinely feared their young Jewish state would be wiped out.
Hindu 6:52:00 PM CEST
