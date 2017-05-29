Main Menu

Monday, May 29, 2017

6-day war begets 50 years of conflict for Israel

It may well be remembered as a pyrrhic victory for Israel — in six days it stunned the world by vanquishing several Arab armies, only to be saddled with a deeply corrosive 50-year fight with the Palestinians for the ‘Holy Land’. For several weeks in 1967, the underdog Israelis genuinely feared their young Jewish state would be wiped out.

Palestinian factions call for 'Day of Rage' against Israeli occupation

