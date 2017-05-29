Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 29, 2017

Putin visits France hoping to mend strained ties with West

Macron's invitation for Putin was a surprise after his tough stance on Russia during the French presidential campaign. That contrasted sharply with his rivals, including far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon, who both backed ending Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis.

CBSnews 4:00:00 PM CEST

RFE/RL: Macron accuses Russian state media of spreading ‘propaganda’

kyivpost 8:53:00 PM CEST

Putin spurns allegations that Russia meddled in foreign elections

jpost 6:22:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (19)

Flag
France (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Paris(FR)

Versailles(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Emmanuel Macron (2)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Marine Le Pen (2)

François Fillon (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

François Hollande (1)

Yuri Ushakov (1)

Nicolas Sarkozy (1)

Czar Peter (1)

Tatyana Stanovaya (1)

Cecile Coudriou (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (2)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Holy Trinity Cathedral (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Terrorism

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.