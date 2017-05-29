|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 29, 2017
Putin visits France hoping to mend strained ties with West
Macron's invitation for Putin was a surprise after his tough stance on Russia during the French presidential campaign. That contrasted sharply with his rivals, including far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon, who both backed ending Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis.
CBSnews
