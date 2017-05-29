Main Menu

Monday, May 29, 2017

Manchester police release new image of bombing suspect with blue suitcase

The Greater Manchester Police have released a new image of bombing suspect Salman Abedi days before the attack on an Ariana Grande concert last week. In the photo, Abedi is seen wheeling a hard blue suitcase. Police said he had the suitcase in tow when he visited Wilmslow Road area of Manchester as....

ABCnews 9:39:00 PM CEST

Britain says some of Manchester bomber’s network potentially still at large

cyprusweekly 5:48:00 AM CEST

UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack

financialexpress 11:16:00 AM CEST

