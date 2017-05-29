|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 29, 2017
|
|
Manchester police release new image of bombing suspect with blue suitcase
|
The Greater Manchester Police have released a new image of bombing suspect Salman Abedi days before the attack on an Ariana Grande concert last week. In the photo, Abedi is seen wheeling a hard blue suitcase. Police said he had the suitcase in tow when he visited Wilmslow Road area of Manchester as....
ABCnews 9:39:00 PM CEST
|
|
|