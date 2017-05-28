|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 28, 2017
|
|
Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe
|
Trump’s son-in-law and Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 16, 2017. The activities of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner have come under FBI scrutiny as part of the probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, US media reported Thursday.
yalibnan 4:09:00 AM CEST
|
|
|