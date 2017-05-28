Main Menu

Sunday, May 28, 2017

US official mulling greatly expanding airplane laptop ban

By Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, May 28, 2017. WASHINGTON (AP) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he’s considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the United States. That would dramatically expand a ban announced in March....

washtimes 4:53:00 PM CEST

US 'might expand flights laptop ban' US homeland security secretary John Kelly has said he is considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the...

belfasttelegraph 9:04:00 PM CEST

US Considering Laptop Ban on All International Flights

globalsecurity 9:42:00 PM CEST

