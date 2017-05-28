Main Menu

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Half a million displaced in Sri Lanka floods

The torrential rains - the worst to hit the country since 2003 - swamped western and southern regions. The country has deployed some 2,000 military personnel to assist in the rescue effort. But officials said access to some of the affected areas remains very difficult and hopes of finding the 97 people still missing are fading.

skynews 10:01:00 AM CEST

Sri Lanka steps up relief as monsoon toll exceeds 150

channelnewsasia 8:32:00 PM CEST

Chinese premier extends condolences to Sri Lanka on flood, landslide disasters

xinhuanet_en 2:13:00 PM CEST

Sri Lanka confirms 100 dead in mudslides; 99 missing

nzherald 6:49:00 AM CEST

Sri Lanka

China

Pakistan

India

Sri Lanka(LK)

Colombo(LK)

Kalutara(LK)

Galle(LK)

Peking(CN)

Islamabad(PK)

Li Keqiang (1)

Ranil Wickremesinghe (1)

Rajitha Senaratne (2)

Disaster Management Center (2)

World Health Organization (1)

United Nations (1)

Save The Children (1)

