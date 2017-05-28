|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Half a million displaced in Sri Lanka floods
The torrential rains - the worst to hit the country since 2003 - swamped western and southern regions. The country has deployed some 2,000 military personnel to assist in the rescue effort. But officials said access to some of the affected areas remains very difficult and hopes of finding the 97 people still missing are fading.
skynews 10:01:00 AM CEST
