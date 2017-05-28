Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Somalia: EU Director General for Development visits Somalia, boosts support

During his visit, Manservisi held talks with President Farmaajo and met with federal and regional leaders and confirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Somalia. Stefano Manservisi, the EU's Director General for International Development Cooperation visited Somalia and signed a € 48 million new....

reliefWeb 1:05:00 PM CEST

UN rights expert urges global support for Somalia xinhua

dailytimesPK 2:50:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Somalia (19)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mogadishu(SO)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bahame Nyanduga (1)

Stefano Manservisi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (7)

Member States (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

RegionalPolicy

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.