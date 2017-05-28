|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 28, 2017
|
|
Spanish PM warns Catalan businesses of danger of secession
|
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has warned a group of Catalan business leaders of the negative economic impact if separatists succeed in winning independence for the northeastern region. Speaking in the Catalan coastal town of Sitges on Saturday, Rajoy said a breakup of Spain would have "terrible economic consequences.
nzherald 2:55:00 PM CEST
|
|
|