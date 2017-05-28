Main Menu

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Wheels24.co.za | Vettel delivers Ferrari 1-2 at 75th Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco - Sebastian Vettel secured a memorable 1-2 for Ferrari in Sunday's 75th Monaco Grand Prix to extend his world championship lead to a luxurious 25 points over Lewis Hamilton. Taking full advantage of generous, if grim-faced, support from his team mate Kimi Raikkonen, who led from pole position....

news24 6:36:00 PM CEST

Ferrari's Vettel wins Monaco Grand Prix

afp-english 4:21:00 PM CEST

