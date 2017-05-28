Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident - newspaper

(Reuters) - The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, mother of CEO Travis Kalanick, was with her husband, Donald Kalanick when their boat struck a rock and sank,....

news-yahoo 1:15:00 AM CEST

Uber CEO’s mother killed in California boating accident

theglobeandmail 2:01:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Alexander Hamilton (1)

Jon Herskovitz (1)

Donald Kalanick (4)

Travis Kalanick (3)

Bonnie Kalanick (2)

Marguerita Choy (1)

Fresno Bee (1)

Fresno County (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.