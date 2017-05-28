|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident - newspaper
(Reuters) - The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, mother of CEO Travis Kalanick, was with her husband, Donald Kalanick when their boat struck a rock and sank,....
news-yahoo 1:15:00 AM CEST
