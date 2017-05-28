|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Two men stabbed to death on Oregon train trying to stop anti-Muslim rant
By Alex Dobuzinskis. (Reuters) - A man fatally stabbed two passengers aboard a Portland, Oregon, commuter train after they tried to stop him from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, police said on Saturday. Police identified the assailant, who was arrested soon after the Friday....
news-yahoo 3:18:00 AM CEST
