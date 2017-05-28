Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Trump tells advisers US will scrap Paris accord - media

Citing three sources with direct knowledge of Trump's plans, the respected news outlet Axios reported on Saturday the American leader has told key advisors he will withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate accord. Axios named the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt as one....

deutschewelle-sw 5:12:00 AM CEST

Spotlight: Reactions to G7 summit outcome mixed

xinhuanet_en 12:39:00 AM CEST

U.S. Secretary of Defense Says Trump Is Open to Climate Change

plenglish 6:23:00 PM CEST

Trump refused to endorse the Paris global climate change accord, says needs more time

yalibnan 5:50:00 AM CEST

Report: Trump Tells 'Confidants' US Will Leave Paris Climate Deal

voanews 4:06:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
Italy (7)

Flag
Canada (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Atlantic(US)

Detroit(US)

Taormina(IT)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (5)

Angela Merkel (3)

James Mattis (1)

Mahamadou Issoufou (1)

Jennifer Morgan (1)

Emmanuel Macron (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Scott Pruitt (2)

Friederike Roder (1)

West Africa (1)

Energy Practice (1)

John J. Kirton (1)

Roberto Barbieri (1)

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal (1)

Gary Cohn (1)

Stefania Fumo (1)

North Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

G8 (21)

Paris Agreement (8)

European Union (3)

Paris Accord (2)

White House (2)

Oxfam (2)

Environmental Protection Agency (2)

Free Trade Agreement (2)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

Research Group (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

NATO (1)

Greenpeace International (1)

World Wide Fund for Nature (1)

Renmin University (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

ClimateChange

Environment

G7

Ecology

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.