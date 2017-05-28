|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 28, 2017
|
|
Trump tells advisers US will scrap Paris accord - media
|
Citing three sources with direct knowledge of Trump's plans, the respected news outlet Axios reported on Saturday the American leader has told key advisors he will withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate accord. Axios named the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt as one....
deutschewelle-sw 5:12:00 AM CEST
|
|
|